1.89 quintal cannabis worth Rs 47 lakh recovered by UP STF, 3 arrested

Lucknow, Jul 25 (PTI) Three drug smugglers have been arrested by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police from Sonbhadra district with 1.89 quintal cannabis worth about Rs 47 lakh, a statement said.

Tasir Ansari, Suraj Chauhan and Raj Bhati were arrested after a tip off on Monday from Myorpur area of Sonbhadra, the statement by STF said. A truck and some documents were also recovered, it added.

During interrogation, the accused told STF that they used to smuggle cannabis from Rajgarh, Odisha to Sonbhadra. It was then handed to people in small bags and taken to Delhi, police said.

The trio have been booked under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). A detailed probe on the matter is underway, police said. PTI ABN SKY