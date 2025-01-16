1896 born Padma Shri Swami Sivananda has attended all Kumbh Melas in 100 years, disciples claim

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Padma Shri recipient and yoga practitioner Swami Sivananda Baba has been attending every Kumbh Mela across Prayagraj, Nashik, Ujjain and Haridwar for the past 100 years, his disciple Sanjay Sarvajana claimed.

Swami Sivananda received the Padma Shri from then president Ram Nath Kovind on March 21, 2022. According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, he was 125 years old then.

The banner outside Baba's camp on Sector 16's Sangam Lower Road displays his Aadhaar card, which lists his birth date as August 8, 1896. While Swami Sivananda immersed himself in yoga and meditation in his chamber in the morning, his disciples waited outside for his darshan amid ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Speaking about 128-year-old Baba's early life, Phalgun Bhattacharya, a disciple from Bengaluru, became emotional.

"Baba was born to a beggar's family. When Baba was four, they handed him over to Saint Omkarananda Goswami," he said.

At the saint's request, Swami Sivananda returned to visit his family when he was six. In a tragic turn of events, his sister passed away upon his return, and within a week, he lost both his parents.

Bhattacharya recounted, "Baba performed their last rites on a single funeral pyre. The saint then became his sole caretaker." Bhattacharya claimed that until the age of four, Baba had never seen milk, fruits or bread. "All these developments shaped his current lifestyle -- he eats half a meal, sleeps by 9 pm, wakes up at 3 am and spends his mornings performing yoga and meditation. He does not take a nap during the day," he added.

Hiraman Biswas, a disciple from Delhi, claimed Baba's "profound spiritual abilities". He narrated an incident when a devotee, famished upon arriving, was served kheer in an earthen bowl by Baba. He claimed that the devotee complained it was insufficient, but Baba asked him to eat it.

"The devotee kept eating but could not finish the kheer. Falling at Baba's feet, the devotee exclaimed, I failed to understand you, Baba'," Biswas asserted.

Biswas said he first met Baba in Chandigarh in 2010. Despite staying on the sixth floor of a building, Baba climbed up and down the stairs daily, as both elevators were non-functional, he declared.

"I was amazed by his fitness," Biswas noted.

Swami Sivananda was conferred the Padma Shri without any application from him, a devotee insisted. Expressing gratitude, the devotee praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "He is identifying and honouring gems like Baba." The revered seer's disciples emphasised that he accepts no donations, has no desires and remains disease-free. He eats boiled food without oil or salt and avoids milk and its derivatives, they claimed.

Based in Kabir Nagar, Durgakund in Varanasi, Baba will return home after completing his stay at the Maha Kumbh Mela, they informed.

In his message to the youth, Swami Sivananda emphasised, "Start your day early and dedicate at least half-an-hour to yoga. Maintain a proper lifestyle, as many suffer due to unhealthy habits and lack of physical activity. Walking daily is essential for good health."