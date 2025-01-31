18th PBD big success, MEA looks forward to partnering with Odisha for more such events: Jaishankar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 31 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said his ministry is looking forward to partnering with the Odisha government for organising events like the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) in future.

In a letter to to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Jaishankar congratulated the state government for making the recently held 18th PBD in Bhubaneswar a “resounding success”.

“My ministry looks forward to partnering with Odisha for organising similar events in the future,” he said.

The three-day PBD was held held from January 8-10.

“The meticulous planning as well as impeccable execution of all details pertaining to the organisation of the PBD by the Odisha government was indeed commendable and praiseworthy,” Jaishankar said in the letter.

“The Indian diaspora members who participated in the 18th PBD 2025 gave a very positive feedback of the hospitality extended by the state government of Odisha...” he added.

This year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was on the theme of ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to Viksit Bharat’.

Odisha hosted the event for the first time. PTI AAM RBT