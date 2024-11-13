18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention to be organised in Bhubaneswar; website launched

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The 18th PBD Convention will be organised from January 8 to January 10 next year in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Odisha government, and it will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The official website of the 18th PBD Convention was jointly launched by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also joined the launch ceremony.

The convention will be organised from January 8 to January 10 next year in Bhubaneswar in collaboration with the Odisha government, the MEA said in a statement, adding that the theme of the PBD Convention for 2025 is "Diaspora's contribution to a Viksit Bharat".

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is a flagship event of the government of India.

It provides an important platform to engage and connect with the Indian diaspora.

The 18th PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Modi. A youth edition of the convention will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards and preside over the valedictory session, the MEA said.

The launch of the PBD website marks the commencement of online registration for participation in the PBD Convention 2025. The website will also facilitate reservation of accommodation in Odisha and provide detailed information on PBD 2025.

While launching the website, Jaishankar said the government of India, under the inspirational leadership of Modi, has accorded the "highest priority" to the well-being of the more than 3.5 crore-strong Indian diaspora, the MEA statement said.

Modi's regular interactions with the diaspora during his official visits abroad and the unwavering support of the latter to India's growth story are testimony to the strong bonds shared between India and its global community, it said. Jaishankar expressed confidence that the Indian diaspora will continue to play an important role in the country's march towards a Viksit Bharat.

Majhi invited the Indian diaspora to visit Odisha. He hoped that they would be able to witness and appreciate the rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of the state. He encouraged them to participate in the PBD Convention 2025 in large numbers, the MEA said. PTI KND RC