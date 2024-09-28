19 children develop health complications after getting antibiotic injection in MP hospital

Neemuch (MP), Sep 28 (PTI) Health condition of at least 19 children undergoing treatment at the paediatric ward of the Neemuch district hospital in Madhya Pradesh deteriorated on Saturday after they were administered antibiotic injections, their family members said.

Officials said at night that the health condition of the children was normal. An investigation is launched, they added.

The district hospital civil surgeon confirmed that the health of some children, aged between two and four years, worsened initially.

"Children, aged between two and four years, were administered antibiotic injection (R Ceftriaxone IP). The health of some of these children deteriorated. It is being investigated whether their health worsened after they were given the injection or if there is any other reason," civil surgeon Dr Mahendra Patil told PTI.

Senior officials from Neemuch rushed to the hospital after parents and relatives of the children staged a protest.

A sub-divisional magistrate said the health condition of the children is normal now.

At least three families took their children to a private hospital while some children were undergoing treatment at the ICU of the district hospital.

Relatives of children claimed that they were admitted to the ICU of the district hospital facility on Saturday night, while some parents rushed their wards to private hospitals.

The condition of children deteriorated after antibiotic injections were administered, claimed Mohammad Rasheed, one of the relatives.

Additional District Collector Lakshmi Gamad, Sub Divisional Magistrate Mamta Khede, Tehsildar Sanjay Malviya, Civil Surgeon Mahendra Patil and others rushed to the hospital and counselled the family members of the children, a relative said.

One Ramjanu Bai claimed that antibiotic injections were given for cold and shivering in the hospital ward after 8 pm. "Soon after, the health of children started deteriorating," she said.

Meanwhile, the SDM said the injection has been sent for testing.

Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government, in August, stopped the use of particular batches of injections manufactured by nine companies due to concerns over their quality.

The Bhopal-based MP Public Health Services Corporation had written to the state Medical Education and Health departments seeking a ban on the distribution and use of particular batches of these injections, officials had said. PTI COR LAL NSK