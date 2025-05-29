19 Covid patients hospitalised in Delhi, people need not worry: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said 19 Covid patients are hospitalised in Delhi but there is no need to worry.

The Delhi government is alert and hospitals are ready, the chief minister told reporters at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here.

"Nineteen patients are admitted to hospitals and the remaining are receiving treatment at their homes. But COVID-19 has not reached the point where people need to worry. The government is ready for every situation," Gupta said.

She also underlined the need for people to remain cautious.

Delhi had 104 active COVID-19 cases till Monday, according to official data.

Health officials said 24 patients recovered in the past week.

Last week, the Delhi government issued an advisory to hospitals, asking them to ensure availability of beds, medicines and oxygen. PTI VIT DIV DIV