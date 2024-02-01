19 IAS, 14 IPS officers transferred in major reshuffle in Himachal

Shimla, Jan 31 (PTI) In a major reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday shifted 19 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of eight districts, and 14 IPS officers, including superintendents of police (SPs) of six districts.

There are 12 administrative and 14 police districts in the state. Nurpur and Baddi are two additional police districts.

Anupam Kashyap was posted as the new deputy commissioner of Shimla, Amarjit Singh of Hamirpur, Mukesh Repaswal of Chamba, Apoorv Devgan of Mandi, Amit Kumar Sharma of Kinnaur, Torul S Raveesh of Kullu, Jatin Lal of Una, and Hemraj Bairwa as the Kangra DC.

The government also transferred about 50 officers of Himachal administrative and police services.

Besides, the government transferred 144 revenue officers -- 55 tehsildar and 89 naib tehsildar -- in pursuance of instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

Inspector General of Police Bimal Gupta, who had been awaiting posting, was posted as IG State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, while State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau DIG G Sivakumar was made DIG of Central Range, Mandi.

Soumya Sambasivan, on her promotion as DIG, has been posted as Principal of the Police Training School, Daroh, while Una Superintendent of Police (SP) Arjit Sen Thakur has been posted as SP of the State Disaster Response Force, Junga.

Rakesh Singh, commandant fifth of the India Reserve Battalion, Bassi, would take over as the SP of Una district.

Monika Bhutunguru, commandant first of the Himachal Pradesh Armed Police (HPAP) Battalion, Junga has been posted as commandant sixth of India Reserve Battalion (IRBN), Dhaulakuan.

SP of CID Crime Padam Chand has been posted as SP of Hamirpur, replacing Akriti, who goes as commandant first of IRBN, Bangarh.

Bilaspur SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran replaces Kullu SP Sakshi Verma, who goes as the Mandi SP.

Kinnaur SP Vivek has been shifted to Bilaspur, while SP Law and Order (police headquarters) Shrishti Pandey goes as Kinnaur SP.

SP of Cyber Crime, CID Rohit Malpani has been transferred as commandant first HPAP, Junga.