19 injured as truck rams into bus in UP

Hapur (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) Nineteen people were injured when a truck rammed into their bus from behind here in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place on National Highway 335A in the Hafizpur area.

The bus was going from Bihar to Haridwar in Uttarakhand. When it reached Akdauli village here, a truck hit it from behind, injuring 19 people, including the bus driver, according to police.

Station House Officer, Hafizpur, Vijay Kumar Gupta said he rushed to the spot with other police personnel after receiving information about the accident.

The injured were taken out of the damaged bus and taken to the district hospital in ambulances and police vehicles. Five of the passengers, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to Meerut, the SHO said.

Most of the injured are residents of Bihar's East Champaran (Motihari) district, police said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV