19 J'khand girls including 14 minors rescued from Delhi, 2 traffickers arrested

Ranchi, Jan 28 (PTI) As many as 19 girls from Jharkhand, including 14 minors, were recently rescued from various locations in Delhi. This rescue operation followed the arrest of two traffickers from the state's Sahebganj district just days prior, according to an official statement on Sunday.

The rescued girls aged between 12 and 18 years belong to Borio block in Sahebganj district.

Nodal officer of Integrated Rehabilitation-cum-Resource Centre, New Delhi, Nachiketa had received information on January 23 that traffickers lured several girls from Borio block and brought them to Delhi, the statement said.

Following the arrest of the traffickers, Sahebganj SP Kumar Gaurav sent a team to Delhi with documents recovered from the traffickers' houses, the release said.

On the basis of information found in the documents, a rescue operation was conducted and the girls were freed from different locations of the national capital, it stated.

The rescued girls will be counseled and rehabilitated by the District Social Welfare Officer of Sahebganj district after getting their home verification done through the District Child Protection Officer of their respective districts. PTI SAN SAN MNB