19.5 kg gold worth Rs 13 cr stolen from bank in Telangana's Warangal

Hyderabad: Over 19 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 13.6 crore were stolen from a public sector bank in Warangal district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The burglars broke into the bank's branch at Rayaparthy mandal by cutting open the window with gas cutters and decamped with gold jewellery weighing about 19.5 kg from the main chest, they said.

The bank staff noticed the heist on Tuesday and lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered.

The CCTV camera was found damaged and the burglars had taken away the digital video recorder (DVR) from the bank, the police said.

Advertisment

Four teams have been formed to nab the burglars. Further investigation is on.