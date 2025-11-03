19 killed in road accident in Telangana, PM Modi announces compensation

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) At least 19 people were killed and four others suffered injuries when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a public transport bus in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The tipper collided with the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) vehicle near Chevella this morning, resulting in the gravel falling on the bus.

The 19 deceased included 10 women, a police official told PTI.

The driver of the bus, travelling to Hyderabad from Tandur, was among the dead.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives in the accident. He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakhs to the families of those who died, and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the affected individuals and their family members during this difficult time. I pray that the injured recover quickly.

From PMNRF, we will provide compensation of Rs. 2 lakhs to the families of those who died, and Rs. 50,000 each to the injured,” the PM said.

According to the bus conductor, there were 72 passengers in the bus at the time of the accident.

With the gravel falling on the bus, several passengers got stuck inside the vehicle and officials carried out relief measures using earthmovers.

The passengers of the bus were brought out of it, the police official added.

Expressing anguish over the accident, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to carry out relief measures on a war footing, an official release said.

The CM also asked some ministers to rush to the accident site, it said.

He told the officials to rush the injured passengers to Hyderabad to provide advanced treatment. PTI SJR GDK ROH