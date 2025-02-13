19 members of banned CPI (Maoist) surrender before police in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 13 (PTI) Nineteen members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) from Chhattisgarh surrendered before the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The cadres surrendered before Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohit Raju after learning about the welfare measures for surrendered Maoists.

They were also influenced by the development and welfare activities undertaken by the police and CRPF for tribal people through the "Operation Cheyutha" programme, the police release said.

As a result, they decided to lead a peaceful life with their family members, the release added.

A Divisional Committee Member (DVCM) carrying an Rs 8 lakh reward and two Area Committee Members (ACMs) carrying Rs 4 lakh rewards each were among the surrendered Maoists, police said.