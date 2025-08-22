19 plots, deposits worth Rs 55 lakh, 135 gm gold found from possession of clerk in health dept

Bhubaneswar, Aug 22 (PTI) The Odisha Vigilance on Friday unearthed assets including 19 high-value plots, deposits worth Rs 55 lakh, and 135 gm of gold found from the possession of a clerk in health department.

On the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Vigilance sleuths launched simultaneous house searches on the properties and office of a senior assistant, City Hospital, office of Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Cuttack, at five locations, a statement said.

Two buildings, a poultry farm spanning over 2.5 acres of land, Rs 3.30 lakh in cash, one four-wheeler, 3 two-wheelers and household articles worth around Rs 10.57 lakh were also detected from the employee during the raid, it said.

The senior assistant has served for more than two decades in City Hospital, Cuttack. He is alleged to have misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 1.24 crore during his tenure, the Vigilance said in its statement.

He allegedly withdrew the money from a government account, transferred it to personal accounts of himself and family members, and such other means. The misappropriated amount is under verification, the anti-corruption wing said.