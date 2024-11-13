19 policemen sent to district lines for failing to curb crime in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) At least 19 policemen, including two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), have been sent to district lines for failing to curb crime in their respective areas in Shahdara, according to a police source.

The officers, who are sent to district lines are two ASIs, 14 head constables and three constables. They were posted at separate police stations of Anand Vihar, Jagat Puri, MS Park, Shahdara, Seemapuri and Vivek Vihar.

Their transfer orders were issued on the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam.

A source said that action was taken on the basis of their performance report on controlling crime in their respective areas. PTI ALK AS AS