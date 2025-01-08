19 students injured after truck hits bus in Maharashtra's Sangli

Sangli, Jan 7 (PTI) Nineteen students sustained injuries on Tuesday after their bus met with an accident on Ratnagiri-Nagpur road here in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident happened in the morning when a multi-axle truck hit the bus near the Miraj-Tanang intersection Tanang, they said.

The injured students were rushed to a government hospital in Miraj where they were provided treatment. No one received any serious injuries, police said.

All students are from a government residential school in Kavthe Mahakal in the district. They were returning from Miraj after participating in a sports competition.

Police said the driver of the truck has been apprehended. PTI SPK SKY SKY