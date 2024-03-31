19 traditional crafts, products of Assam get GI tag

Guwahati, Mar 31 (PTI) As many as 19 traditional products and crafts of Assam, including ‘Bihu Dhol’, ‘Jaapi’ and several items of the Bodo community, have been accorded the geographical indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Thirteen of these products are specifically linked to the Bodos, who form the largest tribal group in the state.

Terming it a big win for the state's heritage, Sarma wrote on X: "Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr Rajani Kant, GI Expert".

"This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly," he said.

Advertisment

Assam Jaapi is a traditional bamboo hat and Bihu Dhol a traditional drum played during Bihu festival.

The applications for the GI tags for the six products were filed in the latter part of 2022 and the certifications were announced on Saturday.

Assam Asharikandi Terracotta Craft, Assam Pani Mateka Craft, Sarthebari Metal Craft and Assam Mising Handloom Products are the other products that received the GI tags.

Advertisment

In a separate post on X, Sarma said 13 products of the Bodo community have also obtained this unique certification.

"What a better day than Bodofa's birth anniversary to receive the GI tags for 13 articles which embody the rich cultural heritage of our Bodo community. This recognition will greatly boost the promotion of the items and in taking forward the legacy of these cultural items," he said.

Late Upendranath Brahma, a leader of the community, was honoured with the title of 'Bodofa' (guardian of the Bodos).

Advertisment

Sarma also shared a post by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Bodo, which makes mention of the GI tags.

"Today is a day of immense pride for all of Bodoland, as on the birth anniversary of Bodofa U N Brahma, 13 articles that embody Bodo identity have received the prestigious GI Tag from Geographical Indication Registry, Govt of India," he said.

The 13 items that have received the GI tag include three agricultural product – Gongar Dunjia, Keradapini and Khardwi – and six musical instruments – Kham, Serja, Thorkha, Jotha, Gongona and Sifung. PTI SSG RBT