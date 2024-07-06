National

19 villages prone to landslides in Raigad district

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Nugalsari NH5 Landslide Himachal Pradesh

Representative image

Alibag:The administration in Maharashtra's Raigad conducted a survey and identified 19 villages that are prone to landslides during monsoon, an official said on Saturday.

As per the survey conducted by the geological department, nine villages in Mahad, six in Poladpur and one each in Mhasala, Karjat, Shrivardhan, and Khalapur talukas are prone to landslides, the official said.

In 2021, 84 people died in a landslide in Taliye village in Mahad, while in 2023, a landslide in Irsalwadi of Khalapur taluka claimed 84 lives.

Maharashtra Monsoon landslide Rainfall Raigad
Subscribe