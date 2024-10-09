19 women injured as bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) At least 20 persons, including 19 female passengers, sustained injuries after a state-owned bus carrying women for a ‘Ladki Bahin’ event plunged into a 50-foot-deep gorge in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday, police said.

The bus belonging to the Bhiwandi depot of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) with 29 women on board met with the accident in the Mangaon tehsil in the afternoon, an official said.

The women were being taken to a programme in connection with the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’, which provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, at Mangaon.

As the bus reached Kumshet village, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which rolled down about 50 feet into a valley, he said.

At least 19 women and a man sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

Twelve injured women were rushed to the sub-district hospital in Mangaon. The others were taken to the primary hospital in Goregaon in Raigad district, he said.