19-year-old arrested for kidnapping, killing minor girl in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Madhya Pradesh and killing her after an argument, police said on Sunday.

The youth, who had brought the girl to Jaipur, was arrested from the Bindayaka police station area here, they said, adding accused Arjun Prajapati is a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that on Friday an argument took place between Prajapati and the girl, after which he attacked and seriously injured her. The girl died during treatment on Sunday morning, they said.

The girl's family had lodged a case against the accused on Saturday, police said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under charges of rape and murder, and under the POCSO Act and SC-ST Act.

Police said that the accused was produced in the court on Sunday and taken on police remand for further interrogation.