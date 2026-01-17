19-year-old arrested for stealing jewellery by drilling hole through shop wall

Ahmedabad, Jan 17 (PTI) Police has arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.75 lakh by drilling a hole through the rear wall of a jewellery shop, an official said on Saturday.

The stolen booty was also recovered from the possession of Ashwin Khadiya, the accused, he said.

Khadiya allegedly committed the theft on the night of January 8, bypassing high-security shutters and breaking through a brick wall.

Crime branch officials suspected that someone involved in construction or manual labor was involved, given the labor-intensive nature of the crime. Police then focused on labor colonies near Ramol canal and Jamfalwadi area and also examined the feed of hundreds of CCTV cameras across Hatkeshwar-Ramol corridor.

The crime branch also tracked the suspect's digital breadcrumbs (trace of online activity) and anticipated that he would try to move the jewellery. A trap was set near Shaktimata temple in Jamfalwadi and Khadiya was arrested on Friday, the official said.