19-year-old arrested in Delhi hit-and-run case; motorcycle seized

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly mowing down a pedestrian in a hit-and-run case at central Delhi's Paharganj, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sadar Thana Road on September 25, when accused Vishnu, a resident of Nabi Karim, hit a pedestrian while riding a motorcycle, he added.

The injured was rushed to the Lady Hardinge Hospital in a serious condition, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

"No eyewitness was found at the spot or in the hospital, following which a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Paharganj police station," the officer said.

A team was formed and CCTV footage scanned. Secret inputs led police to an abandoned motorcycle at Nabi Karim, which was identified as the offending vehicle.

"The owner of the bike said it was being used by Vishnu, who was apprehended. During interrogation, he told police that the victim suddenly came in front of his vehicle, following which he lost control and hit him. Out of fear, he fled the spot," the DCP said.

Police have seized the motorcycle.