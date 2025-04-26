19-year-old arrested in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area in stabbing case

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested on Friday in connection with a 2024 murder case in which a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said.

The accused, identified as Sagar (19), a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was allegedly among a group of 10 people who had an altercation with the victim, Sunny, on June 30 last year. As the altercation escalated, Sunny was allegedly stabbed multiple times, leading to his death, according to police.

Investigation revealed that Sunny had an old dispute with one Ajay, who, along with his associates, including Sagar, attacked him, police added.

Following the alleged murder, a case was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapons), 149 (unlawful assembly), 34 (common intention) and the Arms Act. Sagar, during interrogation, revealed that it was Ajay who stabbed him with a knife, a senior police officer said.

Police said that Sagar was nabbed after they received inputs that he would meet a friend near Sunehri Chowk in Shahbad Dairy. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining accused, police added.