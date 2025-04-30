19-year-old dies after 'jumping' from police vehicle, family allege custodial death

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth in custody died and another was injured after they allegedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle during transit in the Vasant Kunj North area of Delhi's southwest, an official said on Wednesday.

Family members of the victims blocked the Samalkha-Kapashera road and pelted stones at the police, alleging custodial death.

Police have initiated legal proceedings and a judicial inquiry is underway into the youth's death.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred near Vasant Kunj North police station while the duo was being taken to lock-up, following their arrest in an arms and vehicle theft case on Tuesday.

Head constable Balbir Singh and constable Nitesh were on routine motorcycle patrol around 3 pm when they noticed two men on a motorcycle acting suspiciously.

"When signalled to stop, the duo attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

The arrested individuals were identified as Vikas alias Majnu (28) and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya (19), both residents of Samalka in Delhi.

"A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from Vikas. The motorcycle they were riding was found to be stolen in a case registered at Palam village police station and was being driven by Ravi," the DCP said.

Police registered a case at Kapashera police station. Both accused were medically examined and were being transported in a government vehicle to Vasant Kunj North lock-up.

However, while the vehicle was taking a turn near the police station, both men allegedly jumped out of the slow-moving van in an apparent attempt to escape.

Both sustained injuries due to the jump but Ravi Sahni was declared dead on arrival at IGI Hospital. Vikas is undergoing treatment for minor abrasions, the police statement said. PTI BM SKY SKY