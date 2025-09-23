19-year-old dies by suicide

Chandrapur (Maharashtra), Sep 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth who had cleared the NEET allegedly ended his life in the district on Tuesday with his suicide note stating that he did not want to study medicine, police said.

The deceased was identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka.

He had recently cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test by securing 1475th rank in the OBC category, and was set to begin his MBBS admission in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, said a senior police officer.

Borkar was found hanging from the ceiling by his family in the early hours.

A suicide note recovered from his room said he did not wish to pursue a career in medicine but wanted to get into business.

Further probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK