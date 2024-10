Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad (West) area here on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

Advertisment

The girl jumped from the 23rd floor of Triumph Tower off S V Road around 1.30 pm, he said.

She was a second-year student of BBA at Ghanshyamdas Saraf College.

Police registered an Accidental Death Report and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK