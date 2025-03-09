19-year-old girl in UP ends life after being scolded by father

Ballia (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aditi Gupta, a Class 11 student and resident of Bara Pokhara locality under the Maniar police station limits, they said.

According Maniar station house officer Ratnesh Dubey, Aditi’s father Manoj Gupta, a grocery shop owner, found her room locked from inside when he returned home at around 10.30 am. Upon forcing the door open, he found her hanging by a saree and immediately informed the police.

Dubey said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

"Preliminary findings suggest that Aditi took the extreme step after being scolded by her father," he said.

Sources said her father was upset with Aditi for speaking to a boy on phone.

The deceased was the second among four sisters.

Her mother was in Ballia at the time, accompanying another daughter for an exam, police added.