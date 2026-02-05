19-year-old held for brandishing firearm on social media in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A 19-year-old delivery agent who allegedly posted pictures of himself on social media brandishing an illegal firearm has been arrested in Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Thursday.

A pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from his possession, they said.

Sameer, a resident of Kakrola, was apprehended from Sector 17, Dwarka, on January 31 following sustained social media surveillance.

According to police, they have deployed a dedicated team to monitor people displaying weapons on social media platforms and messaging apps to instil fear or influence among peers.

During the exercise, police came across a social media account where the accused had allegedly posted pictures of himself with a weapon and also used such images as a display picture.

Technical inputs were developed, and local sources were activated to trace him, police said.

"On January 31, Sameer was arrested in Sector 17, Dwarka. On frisking, one pistol along with a live cartridge was recovered from his possession," a senior police officer said. A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered.

During interrogation, Sameer told police that he worked as a delivery boy and had procured the weapon from a man identified as Monu, a resident of Mangolpuri, for personal safety during night deliveries, police said.

He also told the police that he wanted to project himself as a 'badmash' in his locality and among friends, and had been posting pictures with the weapon on Instagram to create an image and influence, they added.

Efforts are on to trace the source of the weapon and apprehend the supplier, police said. Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ HIG