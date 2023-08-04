19-year-old killed, one injured during scuffle in Delhi's Seemapuri

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death while another person got injured during a scuffle in north-east Delhi’s Seemapuri area, police said on Friday.

The police received an information around 9.20 pm on Thursday that two persons with stab injuries were admitted to GTB Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

When police reached the hospital, they found Harshit Bhardwaj (19), a resident of DLF Bhopura here, was declared brought dead, while Shadab (22), a resident of Kalandar Colony here, was undergoing treatment, Meena said.

On Wednesday, Bhardwaj’s younger brother, who is a minor, got into an argument with another juvenile and both slapped each other, the DCP said.

The next day, Bhardwaj and Shadab got involved in the matter and both suffered stab injuries when the altercation escalated into a scuffle, he added.

Five accused have been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the DCP said, adding that there was no communal angle in the case. PTI NIT RPA