19-year-old man arrested for snatching cab driver’s phone in Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old cab passenger was arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of the driver after he refused to pay Rs 5,000 in Delhi’s Dwarka, police said on Friday.

The alleged incident took place on September 9 when the complainant, Gaurav Kumar (23), was hired to drive two persons from Rohtak to Delhi in his cab, they said.

One of them got down at a metro station while the other continued the ride, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. On reaching Dhulsiras Chowk in Dwarka, the accused allegedly pulled the handbrake of the vehicle, snatched the driver’s mobile phone and demanded Rs 5,000.

When the driver refused to pay, the accused allegedly fled with the phone, the police said. By tracking the phone’s location, the accused was traced and apprehended, the DCP said.

He was identified as Akshay alias Sunny Shokeen (19), a resident of Chhawla in Delhi, and the snatched phone was recovered from his possession, the police said.

A case has been registered at Dwarka Sector 23 police station and further investigation is underway, they added.