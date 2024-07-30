19-year-old man drowns in Thane city's Upavan Lake

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) A 19-year-old man drowned in Upavan Lake in Thane city on Tuesday evening, civic officials said.

Chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the young man, Karan Singh, had gone to the lake for swimming at around 5 pm.

While swimming, he accidentally drowned in the water body, a popular tourist attraction in the city, he said.

On being alerted, local firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel pulled the man out of the lake and rushed him to the Civil Hospital where doctors declared him dead, Tadvi said. PTI COR RSY