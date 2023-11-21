19-year-old man held for 'objectionable' social media post on Shivaji Maharaj

Buldhana, Nov 21 (PTI) Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in Buldhana district of Maharashtra for allegedly putting an objectionable post on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a social media platform, an official said on Tuesday.

The police official told PTI that they received a complaint against the accused, who resides in Bori Adgaon village in Khamgaon tehsil of the district.

"He had put an objectionable post on Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on Instagram. The accused has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts)," he said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Some local residents objected to his social media post and burnt tyres. PTI COR CLS NP