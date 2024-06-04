19-year-old man injured in shootout with police in east Delhi

New Delhi, June 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was injured in a shoot-out with the police in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, officials said on Tuesday.

Ayaan, who is facing several cases of murder and attempt to murder in Delhi, received a bullet injury on both of his legs and was admitted to LBS Hospital, they said.

According to a senior police officer, acting on a tip-off, a team of Special Cell led by Inspector Shiv Kumar laid a trap near the DDA Park in Ghazipur on Tuesday at 12.30 am.

"On seeing the police party, Ayaan, who was travelling on a scooter, opened a spree of fire at them. The police officers, in retaliation, shot three gunshots, hitting Ayaan in his legs," the officer said.

On April 20, he had allegedly attempted to kill a man, identified as Prashant, Harsh Vihar, police said.

In another incident, on May 29, he opened fire at another victim, Suraj, in the Welcome area, they said.

The officer said Ayaan was recuperating in the hospital. He will be taken into custody once he gets discharged from the hospital.