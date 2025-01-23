19-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death after an altercation, police here said on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Lucky, a resident of the Mangolpuri area, police said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Lucky returned home in the evening with multiple stab wounds. His brother informed the police and said that Lucky had named the accused before collapsing, they said.

He rushed Lucky to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Based on the victim's brother's statement and the medico-legal certificate, a case was registered and further investigation was launched.

Preliminary investigations that the victim, an unemployed Class 8th dropout, got into an argument with the accused a few days ago. Following this, the accused stabbed Lucky, a senior police officer said.

"Police teams have apprehended two suspects, both aged around 18 years," the officer added. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG