19-year-old man waiting to join merchant navy job dies in road crash in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, May 9 (PTI) A 19-year-old man selected for a merchant navy job died when his scooter was hit by an unidentified vehicle on a service road of the Mumbai-Pune highway, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the victim, Samarth Sarika Karale, was on his way to Kamothe in Navi Mumbai on his scooter, an official said.

A speeding vehicle hit his two-wheeler on a service road of the Mumbai-Pune highway near Uran Phata at around 3 am, killing him, said.

Karale was recently selected for a job in the merchant navy and was supposed to join duty next month, the official said.

As there was some time left for joining the new job, the 19-year-old had started working with an online grocery supplying company, he said.

A case of causing death by negligence and rash driving has been registered against an unidentified vehicle driver at the Nerul Police Station, the official added. PTI DC RSY