19-year-old resident kidnapped and robbed in Thane; two held

Thane, Aug 4 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested two persons after a 19-year-old resident of Thane city was allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and robbed, an official said.

A group of six persons on Saturday allegedly demanded money from the complainant after showing him a screenshot, claiming the "transfer" of cryptocurrency.

When the complainant refused to give them any money, the six bundled him into a vehicle and took him near a bridge on the Mumbra bypass. They thrashed him and snatched the Rs 3,000 he was carrying, the official said citing the FIR.

The accused – Babu Kaif, Arshad Adil Ansari, Amir Khan, Akib Arif Khan, Mohammad Adil Ansari, and Farhan Sheikh – also allegedly forced the 19-year-old to say on camera that he owed them money before letting him go.

Arshad and Akib have been arrested and a search is on to track down the others, said the station house officer of Naupada police station. PTI COR NR