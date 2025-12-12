19-year-old shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old man who was running a dairy after his father's death was shot dead by three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle here, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place in the Ankur Vihar area late Thursday night. Upon being alerted, police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during treatment, ACP Ankur Vihar Gyan Prakash Rai said.

He was identified as Shivam, alias Lalu, a resident of DLF Ankur Vihar Colony. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and the report is awaited, the officer said.

Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the attackers, while the motive behind the killing is still under investigation, Rai added. PTI COR KIS APL APL