19-year-old stabs man to death, injures another in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring another in northwest Delhi, suspectedly in an act of revenge, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Maurya Enclave on Tuesday when Manish and Himanshu were allegedly stabbed by Vikas, who was bullied by one of them, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Abhishek Dhania, the police rushed to Maurya Enclave after receiving a call about a quarrel and stabbing incident in the area and found Manish and Himanshu lying injured there.

They were taken to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital where Manish succumbed to multiple abdominal stab wounds, while Himanshu, who suffered severe injuries to his back, is stated to be critical, he said.

"The police teams checked CCTV footage and based on evidences, multiple raids were conducted at potential hideouts after which Vikas, a resident of Pitampura, was arrested. He confessed his crime later," Dhania said.

Vikas told the police Manish had bullied and humiliated him, so he retaliated in a fit of rage, the DCP said.

The police described Vikas as a novice offender, adding that further investigation is underway.

