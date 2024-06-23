19-year-old student drowns in backwater of Pavana dam near Lonavala

Pune, Jun 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old student of a private educational institute drowned in the backwater of Pavana dam near Lonavala in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to the Pune rural police, the young man had gone to the water body along with five friends for an outing.

“The deceased ventured into the water but he drowned after failing to gauge the depth. His friends raised an alarm. His body was fished out after an hour by a rescue team,” said a police officer from Lonavala rural police station.

The victim was studying in a private educational institute in Pune’s Viman Nagar area, he said. PTI COR NR