19-year-old student killed in road accident at IIFCO Chowk flyover

Gurugram, Jun 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old student was killed after a vehicle rammed into his motorcycle, flinging it off the IIFCO Chowk flyover and on to the Delhi-Gurugram expressway below, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday evening.

The victim's mother, Supriya Sharma filed a complaint and said that Rhythem Sharma, studying at KR Mangalam University in Gurugram, had gone to drop his friend off around 6 pm on his Yamaha motorcycle, police said.

"After dropping his friend at IFFCO Chowk, Rhythem took a U-turn from the flyover and was moving towards Gurugram. During that time a speeding vehicle hit my son's bike. Due to the collision, he fell along with the motorcycle from the flyover," the victim's mother Supriya Sharma said in her complaint.

"He was critically injured and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11:00 pm on Thursday", she said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against an unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 18 police station on Friday.

A senior police officer said that CCTV cameras are installed on the flyover which are being examined. The body was handed over to kin after the postmortem.