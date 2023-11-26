19-year-old student of IIIT Basar in Telangana dies by suicide

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) A first-year engineering student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basar, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Sunday, police said.

Advertisment

The 19-year-old student was found hanging in his room in the hostel building on the university campus, they said, adding that he belonged to Nagarkurnool district of the state.

The youngster was depressed after the death of his mother a month ago and had told his family members that he did not want to continue his course at the university, police said based on a preliminary investigation.

No suicide note was found, they added. Further investigations are on. PTI VVK VVK ANE