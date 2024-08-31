19-year-old thrashed by mob for `molestation', arrested

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Kalamboli area of Navi Mumbai for allegedly outraging the modesty of a teenage girl, police said on Saturday.

A video of a mob thrashing the accused following the incident on Friday night went viral.

The accused allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl in Kalamboli sector 2, said a police official.

As the girl shouted for help, some people caught hold of him and a mob thrashed him before handing him over to police.

A First Information Report was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR KRK