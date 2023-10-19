19-year-old woman commits suicide by drinking pesticide in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by drinking pesticide in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Ghatiya Kalan village under the Salamgarh Police Station area, they said and added that the deceased has been identified as Savita.

The woman's family members rushed her to a hospital. She died during treatment on Thursday morning, police said.

Her brother has expressed suspicion that a man was harassing her on phone and this led to her killing herself, police said, adding that the "allegation is being investigated".

Police said that the woman's body was handed over to her family members after postmortem.