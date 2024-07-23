19-year-old woman commits suicide in Thane district

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Upset about not being able to continue her studies, a 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide at her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman hanged herself from the ceiling at her house in Maulana Azad Nagar in Bhiwandi on Sunday, and a case of accidental death was registered, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

The victim's father is a powerloom worker. She was pursuing her studies in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh and was recently brought to Bhiwandi, he said.

The woman was upset that her father could not educate her further due to financial constraints, the official said. PTI COR ARU