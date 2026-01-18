19-year-old woman raped by three men after offering a ride home in Haryana's Sonipat

Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was raped in Sonipat by three youths, who offered her a ride home but drove the car to an isolated spot instead, police said on Sunday.

One of the youths have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

According to police, the crime took place on January 16.

The woman was waiting at ITI Chowk in Sonipat, looking for an auto ride to get home, when a youth from her village, who was in a car along with two others, offered her a lift.

On the way, the accused purchased liquor from an outlet and consumed it inside the car. Later, they drove the car to an isolated location, forced the woman to consume alcohol and raped her, police said.

Bahalgarh Station House Officer Mahesh Kumar said the victim filed a complaint the same day, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 70(1) (gangrape) and 3(5) (act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

One of the accused have been arrested and "efforts are on to nab the other two," the inspector said over the phone.

The accused were aged 20-25 years, he added.