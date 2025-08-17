19-year-old woman stabbed on neck by bike-borne attackers in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was critically injured after unidentified attackers stabbed her with a knife outside her house in a village here, a police officer said on Sunday.

The incident happened in Gajendi village under Nagal police station limits on Saturday evening, he said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that Ayesha was standing outside her house on Saturday evening when the assailants, wearing women's clothes and were on a bike, stabbed her on the neck.

They fled when family members and neighbours rushed to the scene on hearing the woman's screams.

Ayesha was promptly taken to the village hospital, where doctors referred to a higher hospital for treatment.

Jain said the woman's family has filed a complaint and police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the attackers.