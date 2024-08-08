19-year-old woman's body found in Navi Mumbai, murder case registered

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A case of murder has been registered after the body of a 19-year-old woman was found near a lake in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bhavika More, said an official of NRI police station.

The body was found by a nullah that joins the Flamingo Lake behind DPS school around 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier a police source had said the woman and a male friend were captured in CCTV footage and he was suspected to have played a role in her death by strangulation, but the First Information Report (FIR) was silent on these aspects.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s relative, the FIR for murder was registered against an unidentified person under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita past Wednesday midnight, a police official said.

No one has been arrested in the case and a probe was underway, he added. PTI COR GK KRK