19-year-old youth held for murdering friend in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly murdering his friend three months ago here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mukhtar, carrying a bounty of Rs 20,000 on his head, was arrested near the Leisure Valley Park on Wednesday night, the police said. He is a resident of Bihar's Araria and worked as a labourer here, they said.

According to the police, the body of the victim, Mithilesh Saday (28), was found abandoned in sector 28 on May 20. When his family identified him, they told police that he was missing for almost a week.

Saday was a native of Madhubani district in Bihar.

Postmortem revealed that he was strangled to death and an FIR of murder was registered at Sector 29 Police Station on May 28 and a reward of Rs 20,000 was announced on the accused, the police said.

Further investigations revealed that Saday was murdered on May 13, they said.

During interrogation, Mukhtar revealed that about 20 days before the incident, he met Saday near DLF Phase-I Metro Station and the two became friends, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya said.

"On May 13, Saday was drunk when he met Mukhtar near Chakkarpur Dam in Sector 28. The two got into an argument when the victim asked the accused to drop him home and he refused. According to the accused, Saday abused him, following which he tied a handkerchief around the victim's neck and strangled him. He then took the victim's mobile phone and fled the scene," ACP Dahiya said.

"We will take the accused on police remand for questioning after producing him in a city court," he added.