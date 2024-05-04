19-yr-old youth beaten to death over 'sacrilege' charge in Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur, May 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was beaten to death following an alleged sacrilege incident that took place at a gurdwara here on Saturday, police said.

Bakshish Singh, a resident of Talli Gulam village, allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib after entering the premises of a gurdwara in Bandala village, they said.

Bakshish's father Lakhwinder Singh said he was mentally ill and was undergoing treatment for it.

Police have filed an FIR against the deceased for the alleged sacrilege. Bakshish's father, however, called on the police to register a case against those who killed his son.

According to police, Bakshish allegedly tore some pages of the Guru Granth Sahib and then tried to flee. He was caught by some people and as the news of the alleged incident spread, villagers assembled at the gurdwara and thrashed the youth. He later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Senior police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police Saumya Mishra, reached the village after the incident.

Police lodged an FIR against Bakshish Singh under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at the Arif Ke Police Station on a complaint lodged by Lakhvir Singh, chairman, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee.

Bakshish's father Lakhwinder said his son had been mentally disturbed "for the last few years and has been undergoing treatment. The police should also register an FIR against those who killed his son, he said. PTI COR CHS SKY SKY