190 banned narcotic tablets seized in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli have seized 190 banned narcotic tablets during joint operation of police and drug administration department from a medical store at Thanabhawan town, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Thanabhawan) Jitendra Singh told reporters that police have registered a case against the owner of the medical store identified as Prag Bansal under section 318 (cheating) of the BNS and under the NDPS Act.

Bansal was arrested during the Monday night raid, he said. PTI COR NAV NB NB