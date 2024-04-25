19,000 school job losers likely to be eligible recruits: West Bengal SSC

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) on Thursday claimed that it had provided the Calcutta High Court lists of around 5,300 appointees from the 2016 school recruitment panel whose appointments were suspect, and stated that the remaining 19,000-odd teachers were "likely to eligible".

Advertisment

The commission also said it believed that the 19,000 teachers, whose appointments also stand cancelled on account of a High Court judgment, might have met the necessary qualification criteria as laid down by the appointing authorities.

Talking to reporters, state SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar said, “We submitted before the court lists of candidates where anomalies in recruitment were found. These lists were based on two specific irregularities in recruitment, namely Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet manipulation and rank jumps. The total number of such candidates for Groups C and D and teachers for classes IX-X and XI-XII was around 5,300.” The claim came in the aftermath of a judgment of a high court special bench on Monday scrapping all 25,753 appointments made through the recruitment process of State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools.

The court also directed that a section of those recruits will have to return salaries drawn by them along with 12 per cent per annum interest.

Advertisment

In its judgment, the court stated that it chose to cancel the entire appointment panel since it became impossible to separate the grain from the chaff on account of non-cooperation from the SSC and the Bengal government in providing the names of those who were illegally recruited.

“There were at least three affidavits filed before the court since December last year where we provided the names and roll numbers of the suspected recruits. The lists were also shared with the CBI,” he added.

It deserves mention that the court, in its judgment, had listed out 17 types of irregularities which were resorted to in perpetrating the recruitment scam.

Stating that the SSC has so far found over 19,000 candidates from the 2016-SLST test were eligible and had no irregularities in appointment, Majumdar said, "We have filed a review petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court judgment.” The SSC chairman maintained that the claims made by certain quarters that the body did not inform the CBI and the court about its findings were false.

"The court had placed four queries before us and we answered every one of them. The CBI also agreed to many submissions made by us in court and we don’t think so many candidates were fraudulently recruited. The agency is at liberty to make its own analysis and observations, but not all candidates can be equally inefficient,” Majumdar added.